An evening of quality time

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the everyday ordeal of one’s life, indulging in quality activities seems to be a distant thought given the hectic schedule.

Interactive activities which bring along the fitness factor with a side of fun have always been a crowd favourite. On Monday, The Funrun hosted by Inorbit Mall was a session of fun and frolic for most

participants. The event witnessed participants from all age groups who were in for a dose of entertainment.

The event comprised a 5km race which had over 350 participants from all age groups making a dash for glory. Prior to the race, participants indulged in sessions of Zumba and other specially-curated workouts. The energy levels were high as the participants showcased their excitement with each activity.

The race was followed by a live band performance which added to the excitement and left the audience in a state of joy as the day conclude. “This was the first-time ever in Bengaluru that such run was done by Inorbit. The excitement level was high and the event was aimed at families and children for them to bond over this and have a quality evening. We had a warm-up session before starting the run and ended it with up a live band performance to give an overall experience,” Jawaaz Sheikh, Centre Head, Inorbit Mall, Whitefield.