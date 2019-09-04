Home Cities Bengaluru

Ladies, want to be British High Commissioner for a day?

Published: 04th September 2019 06:49 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you’ve wondered what the day of the British High Commissioner is like, here’s an opportunity for women between aged between 18 and 23 to experience it themselves.  The ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition is a pan-India initiative, and the winner will head a diplomatic mission for a day – overseeing the UK’s largest overseas network, leading daily briefings, and getting involved in a wide range of work, including interacting with important stakeholders and the media. The competition is to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11.

The British Deputy High Commission Bengaluru will also organise an event on similar lines for a young woman from Karnataka to become ‘Deputy High Commissioner for a Day’. She will lead on Deputy High Commissioner’s engagement and interact with leaders.

To apply, participants must record a one-minute video about why gender equality is important and who their biggest inspiration is on the issue. The video has to be shared on either Twitter, Facebook or Instagram by tagging @UKinIndia and @UKinBengaluru using the hashtag #DayoftheGirl. The deadline to apply is September 10.

Richard Homer, Acting British Deputy High Commissioner in Bengaluru, said: “The competition is a fantastic opportunity for a young woman from Karnataka to spend a day in the role here in Bengaluru. Our winner will have a platform to understand, experience and highlight the importance of gender equality and inclusivity in the workplace.”

