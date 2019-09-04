Lights, camera and mega action

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an age where theatre practitioners are veering towards minimalism as opposed to grand sets and large casts, Bengaluru theatre group-Prabhat Arts International took their production 18 days to another level. A home-grown brand, the mega show saw third-generation brothers Bharat R Prabhath and Sharat R Prabhath take the audience through 18 days of the Kurukshetra in the cult epic Mahabharata, over the weekend. A packed theatre with audience, including Real Star Upendra and danseuse Pratibha Prahlad, were present to watch the dance-drama.

Over 60 artistes trained in Bharathnatyam, Kathak, martial arts and contemporary dance took part in the production that had an equal number of technical members. An interesting aspect of the play was the use of levitators and aerial techniques for characters such as Krishna and Ghatotkacha. The 90-minute performance, which seamlessly moved from English, Kannada and Sanskrit, took several months to work on. “A production of the Mahabharata was a childhood dream for Sharat and me. We started seriously thinking about it two years ago, and have been intensively working on it from the last eight months,” said Bharat, admitting that in this day and age of cost cutting in theatre, a production on this scale was a “financial risk”.

Sharing his thoughts, Uppi said, “It took us somewhere else. In cinema we have cuts, takes and re-takes. But in a mega production like this, there’s no such option. In fact, after witnessing a production on this scale, I am speechless.”

Pratibha Prahlad whose ties with the family go back over a couple of generations, felt the re-telling was reinforced with powerful images. “Both the thought and the translation of the thought were on point,” said Prahlad, adding, “We have to pay a lot of money to watch shows at the Broadway. We must request the government to build a theatre on international standards here.”

Pointing out the attention to detail with regard to the music, music director Praveen D Rao said, “The music is layered and has a lot of underlying elements. Looking at the work that has been produced by the older generation, the rest of us have to work much harder,” he said.

Audience members felt the show was a stupendious effort. “There were multiple layers and effects that the play effectively used. I am keen to watch it once more,” said Satya Kumar, who was one among the audience members who gave the cast and crew a standing ovation.