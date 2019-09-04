Missing Bengaluru boy's body found in stormwater drain after 6 days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six days after a five-year-old boy went missing and was suspected to have been fallen accidentally into a stormwater drain, his body was found by the fire department's rescue team in a drain near the Global Village tech park in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on Wednesday.

Zain Sharif, a resident of Arafath Nagar in Goripalya in Bengaluru West, had gone missing on August 30. Police said that the boy had gone with a neighbouring girl to dump garbage into the stormwater drain on the morning of August 30, when his mother, a domestic help, had gone for work. The mother returned home and searched for her son till night but did not find him. The next day, she had filed a missing person's complaint.

"We got to know that the boy was last seen with the girl and when she was enquired, she said that the boy had fallen into the drain. Based on her statement, we have launched a search for the boy in the drain with the help of fire department's rescue team, " the police added.

The search operation began on Monday and the teams had covered more than 10 kilometers from the spot, where the boy had accidentally fallen.