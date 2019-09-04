Home Cities Bengaluru

Not going to be intimidated, will keep asking 'hard questions': Congress on Shivakumar's arrest

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Congress's troubleshooter from Karnataka, Shivakumar, in connection with a money laundering case.

Published: 04th September 2019 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders stage protest in Bengaluru against the arrest of DK Shivakumar. (Photo| Udayshankar S/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led government over D K Shivakumar's arrest, asserting that it will not be intimidated by the "politics of persecution" and continue to ask the "hard questions" from the dispensation.

The party also said the 96 days of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's second term are characterised by three words -- "tyranny, chaos and anarchy".

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested Congress's troubleshooter from Karnataka, Shivakumar, here in connection with a money laundering case following repeated questioning over the past few days.

READ| Kanakapura comes to a standstill after DK Shivakumar's arrest

Hitting out at the government over the arrest of Shivakumar, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said it was the latest in a series of continued "political vendetta".

"D K Shivakumar's only crime was that he provided protection to those Congress MLAs in Gujarat who were being poached by the NDA-BJP during the Rajya Sabha elections," Tewari said at a press conference.

"The Indian National Congress is not going to be cowed down. The Indian National Congress is not going to be intimidated. As the premier political party of the country, we will continue to ask the hard questions," he said.

The Congress will continue to demand answers, agitate and keep democracy alive in this country, he said.

"We will not allow democracy to be stifled by the intimidations being perpetrated by the NDA-BJP government," Tewari said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DK Shivakumar Shivakumar arrest
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp