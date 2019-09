Suburban rail users seek local train every 15 min

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A forum representing suburban rail users has called for a local train every 15 minutes and a train every 30 minutes during peak hours. The group has also demanded a train to be run every hour between midnight and 4am.

Responding to Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan’s call for commuters’ feedback on the trains they wanted, the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Users has issued a statement asking for trains to be run on these five corridors: Bangarpet-Bidadi via Majestic and Whitefield; Airport to Cantonment to Chikballapur (via Baiyappanahalli, Yelahanka, airport and Devanahalli); Tumukuru to Hosur (via Nelamangala Yesvantpur, Hebbal and Baiyappanahalli); Nelamangala-Chikballapur (via Yesvantpur, Yelahanka and airport) and Doddaballapur-Bangarpet (via Yelahanka, Channasandra, K R Puram and Whitefield).

The group also demanded suspension of Metro work at Cantonment and hold public consultations.