Web-tech skills bring global laurels for teenager

Currently on the verge of graduating from school and following his father's footsteps, Nutalapati aims to pursue an advanced course in the field of Artificial Intelligence in the near future.

By Muneef Khan
BENGALURU: With 63 countries participating in the 45th edition of World Skills held in Kazan, Russia, on August 29, team India achieved glory with a 13th place finish, resulting in 19 medals and accolades altogether. It is a global platform which provides opportunity for young individuals to showcase their chosen skills with the pride of representing their country.  

Among the winners in this historic triumph was 17-year-old Pranav Nutalapati from Bengaluru. Representing Karnataka, Nutalapati secured a silver medal in web technologies. After competing with contestants from 33 countries, Nutalapati stood tall with a second-place finish. Speaking to CE, he recalls a web development course which he pursued at Aptech Education as his initial inclination towards the field. “It was something I really enjoyed as the course connected with my math and science aspect,” he said.

After completing the course at the age of 12, Nutalapati was informed about international platforms where he could showcase his skills. This was followed by participation at platforms such as World Skills Asia, which gradually led him to the grand stage this year in Russia. His passion can be traced back to his father, Sri Harsha Nutalapati, who has been active in the field of Artificial Intelligence at Razorthink Technologies. “My father would often discuss his work at home and ask me to loop in with solutions from my end. The interactions were so fruitful that I would grasp better learning with each conversation,” he said.

Reflecting on his recent feat, the Class-12 student described the competition as extraordinary, with brilliant minds from across the globe. He claimed that even though he was in the midst of competitors, the environment made him connect and grow better. “What really surprised me was the friendly approach and mutual respect shared by each of the competitors. It left me overwhelmed altogether,” he added.

Currently on the verge of graduating from school and following his father’s footsteps, Nutalapati aims to pursue an advanced course in the field of Artificial Intelligence in the near future.

