Will video have same effect on this road?

Traffic is always slow moving on this road owing to the many obstacles that vehicles must manoeuvre.

Published: 04th September 2019 06:56 AM

By Varsha Gowda
BENGALURU: Motorists fear for their lives when they drive through this arterial road. Almost all of them, who commuted on this road, say they have either fallen down at least once or collided with another vehicle.Nandidurga Road, an important stretch that connects the east and north of the city, is covered with potholes which is not just a nightmare for motorists, but also pedestrians.

Perhaps will Badal Nanjundaswamy’s ‘Moonwalk’ draw BBMP’s attention to the road?
Overlooking the cratered road stands Babu (53), a guava vendor, who faces hardship while pushing his cart on the road. “I arrange my guavas such that they don’t fall off when I push my cart over these potholes,” he said. While selling guavas to young students on bicycles, Babu warns them to be careful on the road.
Lakshmi M (35), a homemaker who resides in the area, has a Herculean task in hand each time she crosses the road. “I feel like I have to jump over cliffs while crossing the road .... motorists also drive like crazy to avoid the ditches ... I thank God each time I cross the road,” she said. Almost all motorists who spoke to TNIE have fallen off their vehicles at least once while commuting on Nandidurga Road.

When the issue was brought to the notice of Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun, she said she would personally oversee the repair work. “Due to Kempegowda Jayanti, our engineers are busy till September 5. I will ensure that the repair work begins on September 6,” she added.

