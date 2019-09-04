Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman kills child, parents end lives

The deceased are Arshiya Banu (21), son Ismail and Firoz Khan (24). According to the police, the couple got married three years ago.

Published: 04th September 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman committed suicide after killing her one-and-a-half-year-old son in Kanakapura on Monday. Seeing the bodies of his wife and child, the woman’s husband also ended his life. Family dispute is said to be the reason behind the suicides.   

The deceased are Arshiya Banu (21), son Ismail and Firoz Khan (24). According to the police, the couple got married three years ago. The couple quarrelled over trivial issues. They had approached the police two months ago. On Monday, the couple allegedly fought and an agitated Firoz left. “When he returned, he found both his wife and son dead ... and he hung himself. It appears that Arshiya strangulated her son to death before hanging herself,” police said.
Helpline

If you are having suicidal thoughts or are in emotional  distress. Help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777 (open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm) and 104 Arogya Sahayavani  which is available 24/7.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
suicide murder bengaluru crime
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp