Woman kills child, parents end lives

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman committed suicide after killing her one-and-a-half-year-old son in Kanakapura on Monday. Seeing the bodies of his wife and child, the woman’s husband also ended his life. Family dispute is said to be the reason behind the suicides.

The deceased are Arshiya Banu (21), son Ismail and Firoz Khan (24). According to the police, the couple got married three years ago. The couple quarrelled over trivial issues. They had approached the police two months ago. On Monday, the couple allegedly fought and an agitated Firoz left. “When he returned, he found both his wife and son dead ... and he hung himself. It appears that Arshiya strangulated her son to death before hanging herself,” police said.

Helpline

If you are having suicidal thoughts or are in emotional distress. Help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777 (open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm) and 104 Arogya Sahayavani which is available 24/7.