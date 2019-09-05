And the best teacher award goes to...

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To recognise and commemorate teachers on Teachers’ Day, the state government will give ‘Best Teacher Awards’ to three teachers from Bengaluru on September 5. They have been recognised for their efforts to better school facilities and encourage students to go to school. The teachers are...

31 govt teachers to receive state award today

They won back government land, constructed toilets for girls, started transport to increase enrolments in schools and quality of schooling in Karnataka. These educational champions are among the 31 government school teachers in Karnataka who have been recognised by the State for their service to Primary and High School education. The teachers will be bestowed the Best Teacher Award on September 5 by the chief minister in the state capital.