Biometric coupons will help you get seats in gen compartments

BENGALURU: In a move that could offer much relief to passengers desperate for a seat in general compartments of long-distance trains, the Railway Protection Force plans to issue a biometric system based on confirmation of seats in South Western Railway Zone, within a month’s time. The project, launched on a pilot basis on trains in Western, Central and North Eastern Railway Zones, has shown impressive results, said Director General of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Anil Kumar.

Briefing newspersons at the Divisional Railway Manager’s office on Wednesday, the DG said, “Passengers who have general tickets will be issued coupons for seats in unreserved coaches three to four hours before the scheduled departure of a specific train. An RPF cop will be positioned near the unreserved coaches of the platforms with a small biometric machine, using which fingerprints of passengers will be taken and an instant coupon with a bar code issued,” he said. The move is aimed at proper queue management and preventing chaos and rush inside general compartments of trains, leading to a spillover into reserved coaches.

The RPF had received complaints from passengers that coolies allegedly grabbed seats in general compartments of trains and sold them for a price. “We even received complaints against the Government Railway Police and RPF personnel, and want to put an end to it,” he said.

Stressing that it had been successful in nine trains in other zones where it has been implemented, the top cop told The New Indian Express, “We plan to do it only on trains with a travel time of more than 24 hours. Many passengers wait at stations for long hours, even from the previous night, in the hope of getting a seat. It will definitely help them.

Major security plan

A major Station Security Plan on the lines of that in place in an airport is being contemplated across South Western Railway Zone, he added. Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna, Yesvantpur and Mysuru railway stations have been initially selected. “ISRO was helping the Railways across the country keep track of passenger as well as goods trains on real-time basis,” he said.

Six more drones will be procured to supplement the existing two drones. The cyber cell for RPF, body cameras, extra baggage and luggage scanners, face recognition software, access control mechanism at authorised entry of the station and sealing of unauthorised entries and exits are in the offing, he said.