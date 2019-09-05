Home Cities Bengaluru

Biometric coupons will help you get seats in gen compartments

Passengers who hold general tickets will be issued coupons 3 to 4 hours before scheduled departure; RPF cop will have machine to take fingerprints

Published: 05th September 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU: In a move that could offer much relief to passengers desperate for a seat in general compartments of long-distance trains, the Railway Protection Force plans to issue a biometric system based on confirmation of seats in South Western Railway Zone, within a month’s time. The project, launched on a pilot basis on trains in Western, Central and North Eastern Railway Zones, has shown impressive results, said Director General of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Anil Kumar.

Briefing newspersons at the Divisional Railway Manager’s office on Wednesday, the DG said, “Passengers who have general tickets will be issued coupons for seats in unreserved coaches three to four hours before the scheduled departure of a specific train. An RPF cop will be positioned near the unreserved coaches of the platforms with a small biometric machine, using which fingerprints of passengers will be taken and an instant coupon with a bar code issued,” he said. The move is aimed at proper queue management and preventing chaos and rush inside general compartments of trains, leading to a spillover into reserved coaches.

The RPF had received complaints from passengers that coolies allegedly grabbed seats in general compartments of trains and sold them for a price. “We even received complaints against the Government Railway Police and RPF personnel, and want to put an end to it,” he said.
Stressing that it had been successful in nine trains in other zones where it has been implemented, the top cop told The New Indian Express, “We plan to do it only on trains with a travel time of more than 24 hours. Many passengers wait at stations for long hours, even from the previous night, in the hope of getting a seat. It will definitely help them.

Major security plan

A major Station Security Plan on the lines of that in place in an airport is being contemplated across South Western Railway Zone, he added. Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna, Yesvantpur and Mysuru railway stations have been initially selected. “ISRO was helping the Railways across the country keep track of passenger as well as goods trains on real-time basis,” he said.  

Six more drones will be procured to supplement the existing two drones. The cyber cell for RPF, body cameras, extra baggage and luggage scanners, face recognition software, access control mechanism at authorised entry of the station and sealing of unauthorised entries and exits are in the offing, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Biometric coupons
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp