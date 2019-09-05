Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengalureans say no to PoP Ganesha idols

Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations in the city stood out this year for the wholehearted way in which people took to eco-friendly idols.

Published: 05th September 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Ganesha idols being immersed in Ulsoor Lake on Tuesday  Vinod Kumar T

BENGALURU: Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations in the city stood out this year for the wholehearted way in which people took to eco-friendly idols. The ‘earth-to-earth’ practice was on display on Tuesday as citizens immersed biodegradable idols in various water bodies, shunning those made of Plastic of Paris.   
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) too had taken measures to curb the use of PoP idols. At Ulsoor Lake, the civic agency had set up separate drums for immersion of the different kinds of idols. Various pooja items, such as flowers, cloth, incense sticks and camphor, were also segregated for separate disposal.

“Out of a total of about 28,000 Ganesha idols immersed, only 50 turned out to be made of PoP. We have made separate arrangements for immersion of the PoP Ganeshas,” Babu, one of the persons in charge of the activity at Ulsoor Lake, told CE.

Most devotees who had assembled at the lake voiced their opinion in favour of the environment-friendly initiative. Amar Deshpande, a resident of BBR Layout, said he and his family chose an earthen idol since as it would easily disintegrate in water, without causing pollution with paints, etc.
“In our house, it’s been a tradition to immerse an idol made only of clay for several years now. This year is no different,” Moumita Das, who lives in Indiranagar, said.“PoP Ganesha is only for show, and is actually harmful,” Srikanth, a resident of Vijaynagar, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganesha Chaturthi Plastic of Paris
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp