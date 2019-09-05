Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops force marriage on couple, man seeks help

In an unusual case, Begur police allegedly forced a 28-year-old man to marry a 38-year-old woman after she accused him of rape, last week.

Published: 05th September 2019

By Preeja Prasad
By Preeja Prasad

BENGALURU: In an unusual case, Begur police allegedly forced a 28-year-old man to marry a 38-year-old woman after she accused him of rape, last week. She accused him of rape when he turned down her proposal for marriage. The woman was already married with two children.

The duo met when the woman wanted to change the spelling of her surname in her Aadhaar card. The man, Sanjay (name changed), was an agent who helped with Aadhaar card details and hails from Jharkhand. The woman, Leela (name changed) hails from Kolkata and is a preschool teacher.

After her third husband went missing, she convinced Sanjay that she was divorced and wanted to annul the marriage. The two approached Vanitha Sahayavani — a women’s helpline. It was then revealed that she was married thrice and her husband had been missing for a year.

Leela and Sanjay were in a relationship and when Sanjay allegedly turned down her proposal for marriage she accused him of raping her. She also alleged that she had to undergo abortion three times during their affair. When she approached Begur police with the complaint, the police, instead, forced the duo to perform wedding rituals. Sanjay then approached the helpline to annul this marriage, and the duo is presently receiving counselling sessions at the helpline.

