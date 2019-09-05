Job stress can greatly increase chances of dementia

Dr N K Venkataramana By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stress is one of the most common problems today due to fast-paced life. It is a burst of emotional or physical tension as a reaction to an event or thought. Even though stress doesn’t pose a big concern in the initial stage, it can be harmful in the long run. Experiencing stress over a long-term can take real physical and mental toll on your health. Prolonged stress may also lead to several health issues and can play a major role in causing dementia among the young generation.

Stress affects the immune system, which plays an important role in the development of dementia. A key hormone released when you’re stressed, cortisol, has been linked to problems with memory. Stress is also closely linked to conditions such as depression and anxiety, which have also been suggested as factors that could increase the risk of dementia.

Stress levels in young people have reached an alarming level, which the doctors wouldn’t have imagined 10-15 years ago. This has led to several lifestyle disorders, including many of the nervous system. According to a recent survey, nearly half of the work force in India suffer from some kind of stress.

The first step towards prevention is the identification of signs of stress. If you have any of these symptoms, you may be plagued with chronic stress. However, identifying them at the right time can help you manage stress and also prevent the onset of dementia. Take up some simple practices that can help you live a stress-free life.

Keep a positive attitude. Meditation can be helpful along with regular exercise and a healthy balanced diet. Avoiding meals is a common symptom of stress. Therefore, try and eat nutritious food at the right time. Take up hobbies. Ensure that you make time for friends and family with whom you enjoy spending time with.

Sleep for around eight hours a day. Adequate sleep helps the brain relax and can cope with work pressure better. Above all, seek help from a medical practitioner who can guide you on how to manage stress.

The author is chief neurosurgeon, BR Life SSNMC Hospital

Results of stress

n Anger: Stress can result in outburst even for the silliest of reasons

n Anxiety: About facing another day and what the future holds

n Withdrawal: Avoiding friends, disinterest in activities that s/he once enjoyed

n Depression: It is one of the most common problems for people affected by stress

n Insomnia: A clear tell-tale sign of chronic stress is lack of sleep and nightmares

n Lack of concentration: Unable to concentrate on work, which leads incomplete tasks or inability to maintain deadline, causing more stress