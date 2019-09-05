Life through a different lens

Preeja Prasad By

BENGALURU: Soundarya Jayachandran isn’t just a Bengaluru-based singer. Though she released her first single last year, the 23-year-old never thought she would author a book of her own. Jayachandran released a phone photobook recently, which she says is the first of its kind brought out in 10 years, and the second in the world, after a similar concept was released in the United States.

The photos were shot by Jayachandran on her phone during her travels to 20 different places across the world, including South Africa, Bahrain, Norway, Mussoorie, Shimla, and Chennai. “The book is about an amateur photographer’s experiences through the lens of a phone camera,” she told City Express.

“I never thought I would release a book but after my travels, I had all these pictures and I received good feedback. So I decided to put my thoughts and feelings into the book, with short stories, pros and poems describing them. I started working on this three months ago,” the Mount Carmel College graduate added. The book was released online, along with a paperback copy.

The photos are on random subjects and everyday scenarios, such as a man waiting at a restaurant for companions to arrive, which Jayachandran says, “make sense of an ordinary moment into something extraordinary”.

Her most challenging and memorable experience during her travel was at the Nigarsbreen glacier in Norway. “It was difficult to trek in the cold, but it was the most surreal place I have ever been to. This book is dedicated to all those who want to travel,” she added.

Trained in classical music for eight years, Jayachandran has had several stints with AR Rahman, Vishal Dadlani and other acclaimed musicians. Her work ‘Unapologetic’ was released in 2016 and premiered on Vh1’s Hit Factory.