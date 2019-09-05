Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Make time for your passions’

Design Dekko is a brand platform led by Godrej Group for architecture and interior design professionals to network, engage and collaborate with peers, brands and consumer.

Published: 05th September 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Maria Goretti

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a successful edition in Pune, Connections by Design Dekko, a one-day pop-up event celebrating spaces and minds who shape them, is making its debut in Bengaluru. As a part of this, TV host, author and chef Maria Goretti, will be in the city to conduct a special workshop, powered by Godrej Interio. She will inspire people to make space for their passions starting at home and from areas like kitchen along with a special live-cooking demo of her special recipes.

From existing or potential home owners, design enthusiasts to top architects and interior designers, Connections by Design Dekko aims to create an experience relevant for all through conversations and cross-pollination of ideas. Connections by Design Dekko will also see presence of experience zones of brands like Godrej Security Solutions, Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems and Godrej Properties.

Design Dekko is a brand platform led by Godrej Group for architecture and interior design professionals to network, engage and collaborate with peers, brands and consumer.

The platform also provides an opportunity for budding designers and students to get mentored by leading professionals of the industry. Connections by Design Dekko is a series of pop-ups that drives the on-ground presence for the platform.The event will be held at Godrej Lake Gardens, 7th main, Harlur Road on September 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp