‘Make time for your passions’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a successful edition in Pune, Connections by Design Dekko, a one-day pop-up event celebrating spaces and minds who shape them, is making its debut in Bengaluru. As a part of this, TV host, author and chef Maria Goretti, will be in the city to conduct a special workshop, powered by Godrej Interio. She will inspire people to make space for their passions starting at home and from areas like kitchen along with a special live-cooking demo of her special recipes.

From existing or potential home owners, design enthusiasts to top architects and interior designers, Connections by Design Dekko aims to create an experience relevant for all through conversations and cross-pollination of ideas. Connections by Design Dekko will also see presence of experience zones of brands like Godrej Security Solutions, Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems and Godrej Properties.

Design Dekko is a brand platform led by Godrej Group for architecture and interior design professionals to network, engage and collaborate with peers, brands and consumer.

The platform also provides an opportunity for budding designers and students to get mentored by leading professionals of the industry. Connections by Design Dekko is a series of pop-ups that drives the on-ground presence for the platform.The event will be held at Godrej Lake Gardens, 7th main, Harlur Road on September 8.