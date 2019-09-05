Memory on board

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Maneye modala shaale, amma ne modala guru.” And this holds good for me since my mom has taught me that learning is an endless process. I picked up acting through Bharatnatyam, credit for which goes to my guru Savitha Arun. I also owe thanks to Latha Venugopal, who taught me the veena, and Sameera ma’am, who made learning fun. I can never forget the delicious biryani she used to cook for me. In fact, I still go to her place when I crave biryani. In the film industry, I can’t forget cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, who taught me how to pose in front of a camera. It was because of him I stumbled into movies. And not to miss, my first director Arjun anna who taught me acting. —Sreeleela, debutante actor

In Class 10, I had a drama/theatre teacher named Vinod and he directed a play called Hamsadhwani for us, which was about music. At the time, I was just getting comfortable being on stage and I wasn’t a confident person. All his classes used to be fun-filled and we’d look forward to the bell ringing, indicating it being time for theatre practice. Those days of prepping for the play were the best days of Class 10.

- Ketan Bahirat,

DJ and musician

Iwent to a Catholic convent school, named St Anns High School ( for girls)...I think I always looked at my teachers as being our ‘life guides’. I was surely not the ‘good girl or best student’ in school but then, I was still a favourite of a few teachers and the principal. So I do have good memories to look back on. One of my treasured memories and favourite teacher from school was Hilda D’Mello... a passionate and inspiring lady who I believe helped us grow in self-confidence. She had faith in me and my best memory is one when she singled me out to lead 200 students at a huge drill at the school sports day – our biggest annual event. I was nervous at first, but she gave me the courage to carry that centre leadership position. And I’ve never turned back since. I forever always fondly remember her and wish her a blessed life with good health always.

— Michelle Salins,

fashion designer

Remember all my English teachers because that used to be my favourite subject; I used to always top the class. I’m glad I got good teachers because if you love a particular subject and you get a good teacher in it, it does wonders for your progress. I am grateful for one particular English teacher - Ms Uma - I loved all the assignments she gave and her teacher methodologies enhanced my love for English. I’ve also had a teacher where I felt I knew more about the subject than her! So that makes me appreciate Ms Uma more. I also have the same respect for my Ashtanga Yoga guru, Gururaja Anemajal, because I think a teacher needs to be a master of their subject in order to earn your respect.

— Preeti Shenoy, author

I did my schooling in Madhya Pradesh. When I was studying in Christ Church Girl’s Senior Secondary boarding school, there was a sports coach, I don’t remember his full name. I was in seventh standard. We used to call him Gupta sir. He taught me to face the failures. Once, there was a school shot put competition, where I failed to finish it. He came to me and said “It’s just a game. You give your maximum. After that, let it go and focus on the next.” And till now, I follow the same principle. In modelling, I give my best on ramp. I am not concer ned about the past events. I start preparing for my next show.

-Priyanka Diwan, model

Studying at St Joseph’s Boys’ High School, I recall how we were quite a handful for our teachers. We were difficult to handle, which is why our teachers pushed us to sports. At that time we would crib, but in hindsight, that’s what developed discipline in me. I remember the performances we used to put together on Teachers’ Day, which the teachers used to do on Children’s Day. We would wait for this every year. I remember the head of the sports department Shiv Prakash sir, and my class teacher, Uday Kumar sir. We used to call them Shikari and UK, respectively. Both of them have had a huge impact in shaping my personality and I am still in touch with them. I am thankful for the ones that have helped me along the way.”

- Safdhar Adoor, partner, co-founder, Steppinout, Rices Obliquity, Hangover, Badmaash, Nevermind