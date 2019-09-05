Home Cities Bengaluru

Polluted Bengaluru loses out on double-decker buses

The high pollution levels, poor ambient air quality and long traffic jams do not give a pleasant experience to tourists.

Published: 05th September 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) will soon start operating double-decker open-air buses in Hampi and Mysuru for sightseeing. It has called for tenders to manufacture and operate the six buses, KSTDC MD Kumar Pushar told TNIE.

However, Bengaluru will not get such buses, all thanks to the city’s serpentine traffic snarls and high pollution levels. A KSTDC official said, “Bengaluru has diverse things to showcase ... but they are all in far off locations ... the city is not a pleasant destination for tourists any more because of the long and polluted travel time.”

The high pollution levels, poor ambient air quality and long traffic jams do not give a pleasant experience to tourists. Also, there is little which can be shown from an open bus. Tourists have to walk around, unlike in Mumbai where a drive through Marine drive or old Mumbai is showcased, when sitting in an open air bus. Though the state government is keen on promoting Bengaluru as a popular destination, it has seen a fall in charts because of poor roads, traffic  and poor civic infrastructure management.

The other disadvantages for plying open-air buses in Bengaluru are the low-hanging over head cables which will pose a danger to tourists. Road dust, smoke emitting from vehicles, garbage stench, poor street light management during evening hours and improper civic amenities are the other disadvantages.
Till 1990s, Bengaluru had double-decker buses, but were stopped because of economic reasons. Also, three years ago, the Tourism Department started Bengaluru city sight-seeing buses. But its services were stopped owing to poor response. The department found that their tourist taxi offering customised packages a viable option for tourists instead.

Pushkar said this was the third time tenders were invited as there was poor response during the previous two times.  The project was also mentioned by former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy in his budget speech, during the coalition government regime.

The Tourism Department had planned to launch them this Dasara, but the poor tender response has delayed the project. Pushkar said once the tenders are finalised, the buses will be manufactured suiting the taste of KSTDC and tourists. If all goes well, then the buses will start plying in another four to five months.

SOME DESTINATIONS TO VISIT IN AND AROUND BENGALURU
Lalbagh, Cubbon Park, Tipu summer Palace, Bengaluru Palace, Visveswarya industrial and technological museum, National Gallery of Modern Art, Nandi Hills, Bannerghatta Biological Park, Janapada Loka, Tipu Fort, Savanadurga, Big Banyan Tree, brain museum, Hal Heritage and Aerospace Museum and Wood Science Museum.

