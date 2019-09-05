Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Purple Run’ to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease on Sept 15

BENGALURU: The third edition of ‘Purple Run’ to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease will be held in the city on September 15 at 6 am. The event aims to raise awareness and reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health, while also promoting a healthier lifestyle among participants.

According to Irfan Khan, marketing executive, Forum Bengaluru, “The run will be of 5 km which is both competitive and non-competitive. This is a noble initiative to overcome Alzheimer’s in society.”
A run for awareness, sensitivity, and dignity, Purple Run brings together the entire family to run for a prime cause.

Winners will be declared on the basis of timing recorded with the help of respective timing chips. Top three winners in each run category – male and female – will be awarded prizes.According to organisers, Alzheimer’s is the fifth leading cause of death worldwide, and in India, over 4 million people suffer from some form of dementia.

This event will witness over 20,000 people running across all the eight Forum Malls in seven cities – Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mangaluru, Mysuru and Udaipur– at the same time for one single cause.
Entry is free for participants aged above 55 years and under 12 years. The winner will get prizes worth `1.5 lakh.

