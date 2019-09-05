Home Cities Bengaluru

Rs 17,000 traffic fine levied on Bengaluru motorist for three offences

Aakash was unreachable for comment, despite repeated attempts by TNIE.

The challan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after revised traffic violation fines were implemented under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, Bengaluru Traffic Police fined its first violator, Aakash, Rs 17,000 in South Bengaluru.

Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner for Police (traffic), said, “The motorist, riding a Vespa, was fined Rs 17,000 by Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police station limits on Tuesday for drunken driving, riding without a helmet, pillion rider not wearing a helmet, and not carrying driving licence. The offender was produced before the metropolitan magistrate court to pay the fine.”

“Rs 10,000 was levied for drunken driving, Rs 5,000 for driving without DL and Rs 1,000 each for not wearing helmets. This case will definitely create awareness among riders who normally violate traffic rules. We expect road users to follow rules for road safety with the revised fines in places,” Gowda added.
Assistant sub-inspector Shivanna, who fined the motorist on Kanakapura Road, said, “Around 5pm, I noticed by the way he was riding that he was drunk. I stopped him and checked his breath using the alcometer. It showed 173% and we fine anyone crossing 40%.”

