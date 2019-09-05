Home Cities Bengaluru

Stitching new perspectives in fashion 

Laxmi Krishna used actual newspapers to design a gown, says her works are mostly inspired by vintage looks

Published: 05th September 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

(Left) Laxmi Krishna; Veena Jain in a costume designed by her Pics: Pandarinath B

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When city-based fashion designer Laxmi Krishna says she likes to design clothes which can connect to our everyday life, but with a different perspective, people might think she uses different colours or materials. But this 30-year-old designer went on to give a met-gala look to a daily-life object, newspaper. She designed a gown using several newspapers. “I have used 200 pages of newspapers to make this costume. Most of my works are inspired by vintage looks. This one is also a long gown which includes cloth with newspaper printing as well as real newspapers. Many have done clothes with printed newspaper collages. I thought, why can’t we use actual newspapers?”

Working in the Sandalwood industry for three years, Krishna is famous for her costume designs in movies like Lisa, Giftbox, Vichitra Prema Kathe, Iruvudellava Bittu and Namo. She talks about how the film industry is providing a wider space for fashionistas. “I have worked for 15 Kannada movies. As a costume designer, I have to think like each character. Her emotions and situations need to be fully understood,” she said, adding, “But some actors will be very specific about their style, which sometimes become challenging for us. They may not like to expose their body in a particular way. Then, we have to design according to their needs and also in line with the film’s requirement.”

Krishna has just finished her work in the upcoming movie Ranganayaki, which is scheduled to release in October. “It’s a story of a woman who has been gangraped. After such an attack, how a survivor faces the society and how she gets rid of that trauma later is the story. All these have not only have to be acted, but should also be expressed through her costumes. This movie was a different experience for me,” she said. Along with movies, she designs for tele-series like Kasturi Kitchen, Ondu Cinema Kathe and Prema Loka.  
Krishna is an engineer by profession. Hailing from a conservative Mangaluru family, she could only pursue her dreams after marriage. “What I am today is all because of my husband. There were a lot of restrictions in my family. But he stood by my dreams,” she said.

She tries to bring new perspectives in every costume and is working on creating gowns and sarees out of Bollywood film posters and comics. “I’m fond of Bollywood styles and Marilyn Monroe. I will keep experimenting this way in future.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp