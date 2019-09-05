TenderSURE work at Majestic gives people allergies

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six main roads. 15 crossroads. A 10.5km stretch. Rs 129 crore. And mountains of dust.

The ambitious TenderSURE project taken up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in the Majestic area about a year ago, is still not complete, and has left many shop owners and commuters battling dust clouds.

In fact, many shop owners try to cover themselves and also wear masks to protect themselves. They complain the dust and air pollution has led to a fall in sales.

The project, running along 10.5km, involves upgradation of footpaths into pedestrian-friendly stretches, laying of Optic Fibre Cables (OFCs), power lines by BESCOM and water pipelines by BWSSB beneath the roads. The project includes main roads like WH Hanumathappa Road, Subedar Chatram (SC) Road, Cottonpet Main Road, Gubbi Thotadappa Road, Dhanvantra Road and Kalasipalya Main Road, apart from other crossroads.

Former mayor Sampath Raj had promised that work would be complete by the end of September 2019, but work is still going on and BBMP is not likely to meet the deadline. Shop owners on Subedar Chatram Road say the dust has created health problems. Veerendra from Fashion Look garment store on SC Road complained, “This work started about 10 months ago and we don’t see it being completed anytime soon. We can’t breathe. I underwent a heart operation six years ago, now with this dust, I’ve started suffering from a breathing problem. When I come to my shop, I ensure I wear a mask. Many vehicles move up and down, kicking up more dust,” said Veerendra.

Kumar from Choice Collection said, “We keep telling the contractors to complete work soon but none seems to listen. Dust is settling into the garments in our store and customers just go away when they see it. From the time work started, there has been a drop in sales and we are facing respiratory problems.”

Ravi, a street vendor, said, “When work began on the left side, I had to shift my stuff to the right side of the road. But now all my stuff is spoilt. I’m keeping it covered, but what’s the point if customers are not able to see my stock? I’ve got dust allergy and my cough and cold haven’t gone for more than three weeks.”

A BBMP official told TNIE, “Work on the roads has reached completion stage and will be done in the next four months. We are trying to get permission from the traffic police to stop vehicles entering these areas and instead, taken an alternative route, but it isn’t happening as it is a major hub. If traffic is not allowed, work can go on at a more rapid pace.”