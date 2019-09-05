Home Cities Bengaluru

TenderSURE work at Majestic gives people allergies

Shop owners complain about drop in business, dirty stocks, all thanks to the dust

Published: 05th September 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Many shopkeepers in Gandhinagar wear masks to protect themselves from dust | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six main roads. 15 crossroads. A 10.5km stretch. Rs 129 crore. And mountains of dust.
The ambitious TenderSURE project taken up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in the Majestic area about a year ago, is still not complete, and has left many shop owners and commuters battling dust clouds.

In fact, many shop owners try to cover themselves and also wear masks to protect themselves. They complain the dust and air pollution has led to a fall in sales. 

The project, running along 10.5km, involves upgradation of footpaths into pedestrian-friendly stretches, laying of Optic Fibre Cables (OFCs), power lines by BESCOM and water pipelines by BWSSB beneath the roads. The project includes main roads like WH Hanumathappa Road, Subedar Chatram (SC) Road, Cottonpet Main Road, Gubbi Thotadappa Road, Dhanvantra Road and Kalasipalya Main Road, apart from other crossroads.

Former mayor Sampath Raj had promised that work would be complete by the end of September 2019, but work is still going on and BBMP is not likely to meet the deadline. Shop owners on Subedar Chatram Road say the dust has created health problems. Veerendra from Fashion Look garment store on SC Road complained, “This work started about 10 months ago and we don’t see it being completed anytime soon. We can’t breathe. I underwent a heart operation six years ago, now with this dust, I’ve started suffering from a breathing problem. When I come to my shop, I ensure I wear a mask. Many vehicles move up and down, kicking up more dust,” said Veerendra.

Kumar from Choice Collection said, “We keep telling the contractors to complete work soon but none seems to listen. Dust is settling into the garments in our store and customers just go away when they see it. From the time work started, there has been a drop in sales and we are facing respiratory problems.”
Ravi, a street vendor, said, “When work began on the left side, I had to shift my stuff to the right side of the road. But now all my stuff is spoilt. I’m keeping it covered, but what’s the point if customers are not able to see my stock? I’ve got dust allergy and my cough and cold haven’t gone for more than three weeks.”

A BBMP official told TNIE, “Work on the roads has reached completion stage and will be done in the next four months. We are trying to get permission from the traffic police to stop vehicles entering these areas and instead, taken an alternative route, but it isn’t happening as it is a major hub. If traffic is not allowed, work can go on at a more rapid pace.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TenderSURE project
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp