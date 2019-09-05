Home Cities Bengaluru

Youngsters in Bengaluru warm up to car renting

Car rental firms are also providing customers the option to share their vehicle when it lies unused, or when the person is out of station for a few days.

Published: 05th September 2019 06:30 AM

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Youngsters are now turning towards renting a vehicle for longer periods at a cheaper rate. According to data from car rental company, Zoomcar, those between 25-35 years are hiring cars for 24-36 months. “We operated on an average utilisation of 70 per cent during this time last year with a fleet of 4,500 cars. Now, we are operating at the same utilisation level but with a fleet of 12,000 cars,” Zoomcar CEO Greg Moran said, adding, “Self-owned cars are used only for three days in a month. The vehicle remains unutilised for 90 per cent of the time. Customers can instead rent cars to commute and share it on weekends.”  

Car rental firms are also providing customers the option to share their vehicle when it lies unused, or when the person is out of station for a few days. This can bring down their rental subscription by as much as 60 per cent. The data also shows that the most-liked car segments are compact SUVs and MUVs, and the number of rental car users increases during the monsoon season when getting a cab can get difficult, irrespective of the traffic.

