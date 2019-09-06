Abandoned vehicles to now rest at Bingipura

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is not just mounds of garbage along the roads that are an eyesore for the residents in the IT city. Abandoned vehicles, mostly those seized by the police, that can be seen gathering dust on the city roads — especially near police stations — are another menace.Irked by this, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has agreed to part with 10 acres of land in Bingipura near Anekal to the police department to dump such abandoned vehicles.

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun told TNIE that the chief secretary and the state government have given clearance to hand over the land in Bingipura to the police department. The land is currently being converted into a tree park and a part of it will be used to dump vehicles. The civic body has completed all civil works at a cost of `8 crore and will give the land at the earliest. The BBMP is giving the land to the police on the condition that the latter removes all the abandoned vehicles off the city roads. In the first phase, vehicles from core areas of Bengaluru will be cleared.

The BBMP has said it will penalise the police department if abandoned vehicles continue to dot the city even after the land is given to them. BBMP has also said that the police department should not use Bingipura as a new dump yard. Instead, vehicles brought to the site should be scrapped and cleared at the earliest.

The police department had so far cited lack of space as the reason for dumping such vehicles in vacant sites and along the roads. Officials said there was no count of the total number of such vehicles. “Some of them are in litigation and until cases are disposed little can be done. In many other cases, the owners do not return asking for the vehicles.

All of them will be taken to Bingipura,” said a police officer. Till 2015, the 24-acre Bingipura landfill was used to dump garbage. It used to receive close to 900 tonnes of garbage each day. This received a flak from residents. BBMP then stopped dumping garbage and decided to convert it into a tree park.