Auto driver kills paramour over fidelity

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old woman was attacked by her paramour in Kamakshipalya on Thursday. The deceased is Geetha, who is married to Hanumanthappa. They hail from Chitradurga. Hanumanthappa works as a labourer at a construction site in Laggere, where the couple live, while Geetha is a homemaker. The accused, Shekar, works as an autoriskshaw driver.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place at 8.30am when the accused, Shekar, brought Geetha in his autorickshaw to a temple on Magadi Road to talk to her. When they reached, Shekar got down and hurled expletives at her.

Then, he took out a machete and hacked her neck, head and shoulder before fleeing. Passersby alerted the Kamakshipalya police who rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Preliminary investigations revealed that Shekar, who is also married, met Geetha four years ago. He suspected that she was having an affair with someone else and assaulted her.