CCB officials arrest man carrying 61 kg of ganja

Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have arrested a man for smuggling drugs from Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru, and have seized 61 kg of ganja.

Published: 06th September 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have arrested a man for smuggling drugs from Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru, and have seized 61 kg of ganja. The accused is Soundar (29), a resident of Erode in Tamil Nadu. Police said that the accused was arrested near Madiwala on Thursday afternoon when he was transporting the ganja in a four-wheeler to the city from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh.

“Soundar was earlier arrested in Tamil Nadu while transporting 106 kg of ganja. When he was sent to jail, he came in contact with Rice Razak, who hails from Bengaluru, and was lodged in the same jail in a drug peddling case. Later, they were released on bail.

There was credible information that Razak had transferred money to Soundar’s bank account and had asked him to purchase ganja from a person in Rajahmundry and bring it to Bengaluru. Accordingly, Soundar collected the contraband and was bringing it to the city, when he was intercepted,” the police said.

“When his vehicle was checked, we found it had a fake number plate and the accused revealed that it was meant to mislead the police, if there was necessity. He had also sprayed perfume inside the car so that no one could smell the ganja. The seized ganja is valued at Rs 30 lakh,” the police added.

