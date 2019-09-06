Cops collect RS 30 lakh in fines, book 2,978 cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A satement issued by the Bengaluru Traffic Police on the second day, post revision of fines under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, showed that the police booked 2,978 cases of traffic violations until 1 pm on Thursday. They collected a total fine of Rs 30 lakh and the maximum number of cases were filed for riding without a helmet (1,518).

This fetched a fine of `15.18 lakh. The second-highest number of violations were registered for pillion riders not wearing a helmet with 1,121 cases and `11.21 lakh collected. A drunk driving case was registered in Yelahanka traffic police station limits, where a person paid a court fine of `15,000.