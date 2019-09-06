Home Cities Bengaluru

Gauri would be devastated at state of country today: Kavitha Lankesh  

Present among the audience were Gauri Lankesh’s family, members including niece Esha Lankesh, sister Kavitha Lankesh and mother Indira Lankesh.

Published: 06th September 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kanhaiaya Kumar, Kavitha Lankesh, writer Baragur Ramachan- drappa and freedom fighter H S Doreswamy pay their respects to late journalist Gauri Lankesh on her 2nd death anniversary in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  “Every time I am asked to speak about Gauri Lankesh, I find it hard to do so,” said Kanhaiya Kumar, former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union, at a book release programme of Gauri Lankesh’s Editorial Collections and freedom fighter H S Doreswamy’s Noorara 
Nota, held here on Thursday, which is also the slain journalist’s second death anniversary.

“We have to understand that none of us have a claim over Gauri Lankesh. Anyone who believes in what she said and walks on the same path she did, can form a relationship with her, because camaraderie was very important to her,” said Kanhaiya at the event, which was also a tribute to Karnataka BJP’s first president, A K Subbaiah.

Present among the audience were Gauri Lankesh’s family, members including niece Esha Lankesh, sister Kavitha Lankesh and mother Indira Lankesh. Former additional advocate general A S Ponnanna and K L Ashok were also present. Recalling the influence her aunt has had on her life, Esha said, “Her views have shaped the way I think and I’m much more aware of things today than I was before. I’m also concerned about things. I see hate and destruction, but I also see hope.”

Kavitha said that Gauri Lankesh would probably be ‘devastated’ at the state of the country today. “But she was a fighter and had hope. And I think we must all continue to live with that too,” she told The New Indian Express.Doreswamy, who was also present at the event, expressed his gratitude towards everyone who contributed towards a book on the late firebrand journalist.

