Home Cities Bengaluru

 Let’s find solutions to parking mess: Top cop to BBMP 

Bengalureans can look forward to broad, free roads, uncluttered by parked vehicles, if the city’s stakeholders have their way and muscle in a tough parking policy.

Published: 06th September 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bengalureans can look forward to broad, free roads, uncluttered by parked vehicles, if the city’s stakeholders have their way and muscle in a tough parking policy.Having observed that roads have become parking zones, which is leading to traffic jams, the city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Thursday wrote to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), asking the civic authorities to create adequate public parking spaces.  The urban development department and BBMP are, meanwhile, said to be finalising a policy which will define places where vehicles can be parked, and identify areas to create public parking lots. 

According to the policy, citizens will have to ensure that they have adequate parking spaces in their homes and commercial establishments. Additional chief secretary and BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said the parking policy will be ready in another 10 days and will help police, the people and all other stakeholders. He said that those parking vehicles along footpaths and utilising parking space in their homes or offices for other purposes will be penalised.

The newly introduced penalties in the revised Motor Vehicles Act will be imposed on people for parking on roadsides. Vehicles will have to be parked in earmarked public and private parking spaces only. 
Police officials have stated that roads are meant for vehicles to move, and not be used as parking bays, and requested BBMP to create parking spaces so that vehicles are not parked by the roadsides.

To take this policy forward, heads of BBMP, police and transport department, besides other stakeholders, will hold a meeting and discuss how to ensure that vehicles are not parked along roadsides. Citing the example of shopping areas and Metro stations, a traffic police official said people park for long hours by roadsides instead of in parking lots, to escape payment. This will be checked. 

However, BBMP does not have any plan to implement the proposal of restricting vehicle buyers, who do not have parking space. It was proposed new vehicles should be sold only to those who show availability of parking space. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp