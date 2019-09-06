Street vendors to meet to bat for their rights

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to push for implementation of the Street Vendors Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending Act 2014, the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) will be holding a two-day conference in the city from September 6. Their major concerns in Bengaluru and Karnataka as a whole specifically is the non-implementation of the Town Vending Committee (TVC) in every municipal corporation as mandated by the Act.

“The TVC is responsible for issuing ID cards, vending certificates to street vendors and finalising vending zones in the city. They have not constituted the TVC in any of the state’s municipal corporations.

We surveyed and found 24,300 vendors in Bengaluru of which only 15,000 have been given the ID cards and certificates. The TVC also has to make proper vending zones in the city,” said Bhaskar, vice-president, NASVI.

“Our demands include stopping the harassment of vendors who have the required documents,” he added.

Arbhind Singh, president, NASVI, said, “Our other demands include setting up of a grievance redressal cell.”