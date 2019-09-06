Home Cities Bengaluru

Traffic to be diverted on Sept 7, 8 for idol immersion

On September 7, 55 Ganesha idols will be taken in processions at 5 pm in JC Nagar area. Owing to expected traffic congestion till 2.30 am, traffic diversions have bee made by the Bengaluru Traffic Pol

Published: 06th September 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP workers clean up the immersion area at Ulsoor Lake in Bengaluru on Thursday | Shriram B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  On September 7, 55 Ganesha idols will be taken in processions at 5 pm in JC Nagar area. Owing to expected traffic congestion till 2.30 am, traffic diversions have bee made by the Bengaluru Traffic Police. Vehicles coming from Sultanpalya, Dinnur Main Road going towards Cantonment Railway Station bridge and city area, will have to go through RT Nagar police station, RT Nagar Main Road, Sri Gundarao house, Bengaluru-Bellary Road, Mehkri Circle underpass to go towards the city or take  Mehkri Circle service road to go towards Jayamahal and Cantonment Railway Station bridge.

Vehicles coming from Cantonment and going towards Kavalbyrasandra, RT Nagar and Sultanpalya can go through Jayamahal Road, Mehkri Circle, Bellary Road, CBI underpass, CBI, RT Nagar main road, RT Nagar police station, Dinnur Main Road. From Mekhri cirlce, Jayamahal road, CIAL cross, PRTC Junction, Devegowda Main Road.

On September 8, a Ganesha procession will take place at Chikkabettahalli, Doddabettahalli,Vidyaranyapura and surrounding areas, where around 50-60 idols will be carried from NTI ground Vidyaranyapura and Sambram College Arch to Allalasandra Lake for immersion. Alternative routes given by the BTP for vehicles coming from Yelahanka Newtown to Yeshwanthapur include a traffic diversion at Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan road.

Vehicles will go through Doddabettahalli Junction, Vidyaranyapura bus stand road, Vidyaranyapura bus stop and Yeshwanthapur road. Those going in the opposite direction will see a traffic diversion near MS Palya towards Sambhram college. Vehicles will go through  Amba Bhavani temple road, Shyamarajapura junction, Attur lake road, Yelahanka 4th Phase, Mother Dairy junction, Sandeep Unnikrishnan road to Yelahanka Newtown.

For vehicles coming from Vidyaranyapura to Yelahanka Newtown, road traffic will be diverted to the left near Jelli Mission Junction towards MS Palya. The route will go through Sambram College, Amba Bhavani temple road, Shyamarajapura Junction, Attur lake road, Yelahanka 4th Phase, Mother Dairy junction, Sandeep Unnikrishnan road to Yelahanka Newtown.

 For vehicles coming from Yeshwanthapur to Yelahanka, traffic is diverted near Gangamma circle towards Abbigere. Vehicles will go through Lakshmipura cross, Sambram College, Amba Bhavani temple, Shyamarajapura  Junction, Attur lake road, Yelahanka 4th Phase, Mother Dairy junction, Sandeep Unnikrishnan road to Yelahanka Newtown.The above traffic diversion will continue till the culmination of Ganesha idol processions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
traffic diversion bengaluru Ganesh festival
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp