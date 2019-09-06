Traffic to be diverted on Sept 7, 8 for idol immersion

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On September 7, 55 Ganesha idols will be taken in processions at 5 pm in JC Nagar area. Owing to expected traffic congestion till 2.30 am, traffic diversions have bee made by the Bengaluru Traffic Police. Vehicles coming from Sultanpalya, Dinnur Main Road going towards Cantonment Railway Station bridge and city area, will have to go through RT Nagar police station, RT Nagar Main Road, Sri Gundarao house, Bengaluru-Bellary Road, Mehkri Circle underpass to go towards the city or take Mehkri Circle service road to go towards Jayamahal and Cantonment Railway Station bridge.

Vehicles coming from Cantonment and going towards Kavalbyrasandra, RT Nagar and Sultanpalya can go through Jayamahal Road, Mehkri Circle, Bellary Road, CBI underpass, CBI, RT Nagar main road, RT Nagar police station, Dinnur Main Road. From Mekhri cirlce, Jayamahal road, CIAL cross, PRTC Junction, Devegowda Main Road.

On September 8, a Ganesha procession will take place at Chikkabettahalli, Doddabettahalli,Vidyaranyapura and surrounding areas, where around 50-60 idols will be carried from NTI ground Vidyaranyapura and Sambram College Arch to Allalasandra Lake for immersion. Alternative routes given by the BTP for vehicles coming from Yelahanka Newtown to Yeshwanthapur include a traffic diversion at Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan road.

Vehicles will go through Doddabettahalli Junction, Vidyaranyapura bus stand road, Vidyaranyapura bus stop and Yeshwanthapur road. Those going in the opposite direction will see a traffic diversion near MS Palya towards Sambhram college. Vehicles will go through Amba Bhavani temple road, Shyamarajapura junction, Attur lake road, Yelahanka 4th Phase, Mother Dairy junction, Sandeep Unnikrishnan road to Yelahanka Newtown.

For vehicles coming from Vidyaranyapura to Yelahanka Newtown, road traffic will be diverted to the left near Jelli Mission Junction towards MS Palya. The route will go through Sambram College, Amba Bhavani temple road, Shyamarajapura Junction, Attur lake road, Yelahanka 4th Phase, Mother Dairy junction, Sandeep Unnikrishnan road to Yelahanka Newtown.

For vehicles coming from Yeshwanthapur to Yelahanka, traffic is diverted near Gangamma circle towards Abbigere. Vehicles will go through Lakshmipura cross, Sambram College, Amba Bhavani temple, Shyamarajapura Junction, Attur lake road, Yelahanka 4th Phase, Mother Dairy junction, Sandeep Unnikrishnan road to Yelahanka Newtown.The above traffic diversion will continue till the culmination of Ganesha idol processions.