Youths molest woman and daughter  

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 38-year old beautician and her 17-year-old collegian daughter, who were on their way to church, were molested and assaulted by two miscreants in Lingarajapuram recently. The youngsters also threatened them with dire consequences if they complained to the police. They attacked the woman after they spotted her recording them beating up a youth, on her mobile.

According to a complaint filed by Ramya (name changed), a resident of St Thomas Town in Kammanahalli, on August 1, she and her daughter were heading to St Mary’s Basilica in Shivajinagar. It was around 5pm and the mother and daughter were riding on Oil Mill Road in Lingarajapuram.

Ramya suddenly noticed two youths assaulting another youth on the road. She decided to record the incident and alert the police. Ramya parked her scooter a few metres away and started recording the violence. One of the youngsters saw Ramya and rushed to her, questioned her and started assaulting her.

Ramya told TNIE that the youth molested her. “He pulled my salwar and molested me in front of many people. When my daughter tried to stop him, he pulled her T-Shirt and assaulted her too. I told him I would call the police if he continued to manhandle us, and he again assaulted me and warned me of dire consequences if I complained to police. The duo then escaped on their scooter. I managed to note down their Honda Dio number, KA-53-EX-9492.

Ramya said the attackers beat up the youth after he admonished them for blocking his way and riding zig-zag on the road. They forced him to stop his bike and beat him up. Mother and daughter then went to church, and on Tuesday, filed a complaint with police. An investigating officer said they registered a case of assault and outraging the modesty of a woman, and would nab them soon.