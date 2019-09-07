Anant Nag turns ambassador for an FMCG brand

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On his 71st birthday on Wednesday, veteran actor Anant Nag announced his new step into the world of endorsements. Nag is taking on the role of a brand ambassador for Ogara, a brand that produces ready-to-eat dishes and instant mixes that originate from and are popular in Karnataka.

Singing Yentha lokavayyaa, a song from Narada Vijayam, Nag ushered in a new year at SRV Preview theatre and spoke of his promotion of the brand in Amsterdam, where he took the stage with Vijaya Prakash, popular singer and television celebrity last month.

The brand currently has 14 products, including Puliyogre mix, Rava idli mix, Butter chakkuli and Shankarapoli. Nag added in jest that he may persuade the founder, Raghunath, to include his favourite sweet too. “I am going to force them to produce jalebi mix as well!,” he said. Ogara plans on expanding the product line to 30 items soon, all manufactured in Karnataka.

The brand is currently sold in 8,000 stores across the state, and the firm plans to take it to 50,000 by the end of the year. It has also begun the construction of a signature hotel on Mysore Road, and wants to foray into the United States, Europe and Singapore.