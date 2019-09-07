Anganwadis not supplied wheat, rice for 15 days

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: Scores of anganwadis in 46 taluks of the state have not been supplied with rice and wheat for the past 15 days, resulting in severe hardship to hundreds of children besides posing problems to the ‘Matru Poorna’ and mid-day meal programmes, highly-placed sources told TNIE on Friday. The 46 taluks include Gangavati, Kanakagiri and Kushtagi taluks of Koppal district.

Hungry children of the anganwadi centre at Byalihal village in Kushtagi taluk have been thronging the adjacent government higher primary school for mid-day meals, sources said. Though children have been provided mid-day meals for the past 15 days, it could cost shortage of food-grains for the scheme in the coming days, school authorities told Express. Although an online transfer of money was made to the Food Corporation of India, the money has not been received due to technical glitches, a senior official said.