Home Cities Bengaluru

CBI top brass in Bengaluru to monitor phone-tap probe

Call data for over a year collected; Electronic items seized from support centre

Published: 07th September 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: CBI sleuths intensified the probe into the illegal phone-tapping case and reportedly collected call data information. The team on Friday visited the technical cell located in Adugodi and collected the data of calls intercepted there. Understanding the complexity and sensitivity of the case, CBI Joint Commissioner Dr GK Goswamy himself is in the city, and is said to be monitoring the case.

“The calls intercepted between August 1, 2018, and August 18, 2019, were collected by the CBI. The data will later be verified to find out which was legally intercepted and which ones were done without the required permission,” said an official source.

Meanwhile, electronic items, computers and other connected devices were seized from the technical support centre. A notice was served to all service providers in the city to provide them with a list of requests made by police officers to provide logistics to intercept calls.

“CBI officials have sent a notice to us, seeking details of the permissions sought by police from August 1, 2018, till recently. We will soon be sending the data,” an official from one of the service providers said.
Meanwhile, the officer in charge of the technical support centre and officer in charge of CCB have been questioned. Sources said they confessed to have intercepted some calls, based on instructions by their senior officers.

“Notices asking former commissioner Alok Kumar and his predecessor T Suneel Kumar and the present commissioner, Bhaskar Rao, to appear before them for questioning, were sent by the CBI,” said Bengaluru police sources.

The CBI will also reportedly question Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil, who was heading the committee formed to investigate the audio file which contained the purported conversation between the incumbent police commissioner Bhaskar Rao and a power broker, Faraz.

CBI officials have allegedly found that the initial investigation was only eyewash and the report didn’t contain any names of the officers, in spite of police inspectors in charge of technical cell revealing the names of senior officers and politicians involved?

The CBI has obtained reports and records of phone-tapping, which are required to be approved by the committee in which the home secretary is also a member, and deliberations of those meetings, which will throw light on whose phones were tapped, for what reason were they tapped and for what duration.
The CBI will also question officials to whose numbers the calls were diverted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
phone tapping Bengaluru police CBI
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp