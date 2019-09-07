Celeb chef to conduct master class in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s culinary festival, ‘World on A Plate’ (WOAP) is hosting a one-day event where celebrity chef Diana Chan will teach you some easy tips and tricks to follow in the kitchen.

Chan is on a tour to India as part of a CRED experience to share her expertise and inherent knowledge of the culinary arts. The gourmand event will also witness the chef’s most awaited masterclass for the food enthusiasts and chefs followed by exclusive fine-dine experience and personal interaction with the audience.

The menu of the fine-dine experience will be curated by Diana herself. The lavish four-course meal will be paired with wine. Diana will also demonstrate two of her dishes - Sweet Potato Churros and Pumpkin Raviolo at the masterclass.

Chan is a 31-year-old accountant by profession who grew up in Johor Bahru, Malaysia,and moved to Melbourne, Australia, to pursue her tertiary education at the age of 19. Diana loved cooking from a young age and she learnt a lot through her parents, but it was only when she moved to Melbourne that her interest grew as she discovered the farmers’ markets that supplied plenty of fresh and local produce from around Australia.

Her cooking style now includes an amalgamation of both her parents’ cooking styles, including her mother’s fresh, herb-driven approach and her father’s love for seafood.

After working for four years in Deloitte, Chan decided to take the plunge and pursue her passion for food, leading her to MasterChef Australia season 9. The decision, she says, changed her life and cemented her determination to embrace food as much as possible.

Her success in the culinary show didn’t just lead to her becoming the season’s champion but also gave her the support of an army of fans who love her style, passion and honesty.

The event will be held on September 8 from 4pm to 6pm at FAVA, Bengaluru.