Home Cities Bengaluru

Celeb chef to conduct master class in Bengaluru

India’s culinary festival, ‘World on A Plate’ (WOAP) is hosting a one-day event where celebrity chef Diana Chan will teach you some easy tips and tricks to follow in the kitchen.

Published: 07th September 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Chef Diana Chan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s culinary festival, ‘World on A Plate’ (WOAP) is hosting a one-day event where celebrity chef Diana Chan will teach you some easy tips and tricks to follow in the kitchen.
Chan is on a tour to India as part of a CRED experience to share her expertise and inherent knowledge of the culinary arts. The gourmand event will also witness the chef’s most awaited masterclass for the food enthusiasts and chefs followed by exclusive fine-dine experience and personal interaction with the audience.

The menu of the fine-dine experience will be curated by Diana herself. The lavish four-course meal will be paired with wine. Diana will also demonstrate two of her dishes - Sweet Potato Churros and Pumpkin Raviolo at the masterclass.

Chan is a 31-year-old accountant by profession who grew up in Johor Bahru, Malaysia,and moved to Melbourne, Australia, to pursue her tertiary education at the age of 19. Diana loved cooking from a young age and she learnt a lot through her parents, but it was only when she moved to Melbourne that her interest grew as she discovered the farmers’ markets that supplied plenty of fresh and local produce from around Australia.

Her cooking style now includes an amalgamation of both her parents’ cooking styles, including her mother’s fresh, herb-driven approach and her father’s love for seafood.

After working for four years in Deloitte, Chan decided to take the plunge and pursue her passion for food, leading her to MasterChef Australia season 9. The decision, she says, changed her life and cemented her determination to embrace food as much as possible.

Her success in the culinary show didn’t just lead to her becoming the season’s champion but also gave her the support of an army of fans who love her style, passion and honesty.

The event will be held on September 8 from 4pm to 6pm at FAVA, Bengaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp