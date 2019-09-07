Home Cities Bengaluru

Coming up, a chance for you to clean Bengaluru

Thousands of people are expected to take to the city streets next month, in a bid to carry out a cleanliness drive.

Published: 07th September 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thousands of people are expected to take to the city streets next month, in a bid to carry out a cleanliness drive. About 10,000 ploggers are likely to participate in a run on Gandhi Jayanthi this year, with a target of clearing 10 tonnes of plastic waste, Ramakrishnan Ganesh, convenor, India Plog Run, said.

Last year, 7,000 runners collected waste in under 12 hours and 33 tonnes of waste was sent for recycling by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The concept, which made its way to the city after volunteers gathered at 54 locations, aimed to create awareness among citizens about responsibly disposing plastic waste. This subsequently led to the entry of Bengaluru Plog Run into the Guinness World Records.
“This year, we aim to attract over 2.5 lakh people across 50 cities. Apart from the metros, India Plog Run will be held in Tier-II and III cities as well, with initiatives such as cleaning of beaches, hill stations and local neighbourhoods being undertaken,” Manish Michael, CEO, United Way India, told CE.

The event, which will be held in 50 cities, including Bengaluru, is the initiation of a long-term environmental campaign. “In the next one year, we will be spreading awareness against single-use plastic in 1 lakh schools across the country. Plogging ambassadors will also be engaged in 100 historical places. The goal of the initiative is to create a movement in the country to engage communities and raise awareness about plastic pollution,” Manish said.

“A positive outcome from last year’s event is that we have seen people plogging almost every weekend. We aim to support plogging communities and the public in general in Bengaluru with similar activities on a continuous basis, till the time we see behavioural change,” Manish added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp