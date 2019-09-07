Cops irked by CBI taking over top cases in Karnataka

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government’s decision to hand over important cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not gone down well with many police officers in Karnataka. They feel that the political leadership lacks confidence in their skill to investigate complex cases.

Last month, the government handed over two critical cases - the IMA scam and illegal phone tapping - to the CBI. “Handing over complex and sensitive cases to a Central agency sends a wrong signal to the police department, especially young officers. It shows the police officers in poor light. Also, a number of officers, who may have just followed instructions from the top, are now facing CBI investigation,” a senior IPS officer told The New Indian Express.

He added that the state and city investigating agencies like Criminal Investigation Department, Internal Security Division and Central Crime Branch (CCB) are left with practically no work, except routine day-to-day administrative matters.

“The police officers are either busy deploying personnel for bandobast duties and maintaining law and order or helping people in flood-hit areas,” he added. Another senior officer said that one gets to hear news only on transfers and postings in the Home Department, which has long been hijacked by the political leadership.

“It is not that Karnataka lacks good police officers. The Special Investigation Team has cracked the dead end murder cases of Gauri Lankesh and MM Kalburgi in Karnataka, and Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare cases in Maharashtra. The city police had cracked the sensational Rudresh murder in October 2016. Investigation of cases also tests and hones the skills of police,” another officer added. “It is also a matter of turf. Law and order is a state subject but under the circumstances it appears that it has been outsourced to New Delhi,” the officer said.