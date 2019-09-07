Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops irked by CBI taking over top cases in Karnataka

They feel that the political leadership lacks confidence in their skill to investigate complex cases.

Published: 07th September 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government’s decision to hand over important cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not gone down well with many police officers in Karnataka. They feel that the political leadership lacks confidence in their skill to investigate complex cases.

Last month, the government handed over two critical cases - the IMA scam and illegal phone tapping - to the CBI. “Handing over complex and sensitive cases to a Central agency sends a wrong signal to the police department, especially young officers. It shows the police officers in poor light. Also, a number of officers, who may have just followed instructions from the top, are now facing CBI investigation,” a senior IPS officer told The New Indian Express.

He added that the state and city investigating agencies like Criminal Investigation Department, Internal Security Division and Central Crime Branch (CCB) are left with practically no work, except routine day-to-day administrative matters.

“The police officers are either busy deploying personnel for bandobast duties  and maintaining law and order or helping people in flood-hit areas,” he added. Another senior officer said that one gets to hear news only on transfers and postings in the Home Department, which has long been hijacked by the political leadership.

“It is not that Karnataka lacks good  police officers. The Special Investigation Team has cracked the dead end murder cases of Gauri Lankesh and MM Kalburgi in Karnataka, and Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare cases in Maharashtra. The city police had cracked the sensational Rudresh murder in October 2016. Investigation of cases also tests and hones the skills of police,” another officer added. “It is also a matter of turf. Law and order is a state subject but under the circumstances it appears that it has been outsourced to New Delhi,” the officer said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp