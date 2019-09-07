Hire more civic workers to keep Bengaluru clean 24 hrs: CM Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said keeping Bengaluru clean and developing city infrastructure is top priority for the state government. He reviewed Bengaluru’s development issues with senior officers and elected representatives and directed the officials to recruit pourakarmikas to keep the city clean 24/7.

“To keep Bengaluru clean, we need to recruit more pourkarmikas so that they can work 24/7,” he said. The CM also directed the officials to take urgent measures to render the roads pothole free.

He added that there is a need to constitute committees consisting of corporators and local officials so that they can proactively address grievances. The committee will meet once every month to discuss various local issues and also help in implementing development works. To further streamline the city administration, the CM directed the senior officers from the Urban Development Department to consider appointing four special commissioners to oversee development works in eight zones.

He also asked the officials to submit a report for appointing four special commissioners in the city. The officials are to set up a helpline to redress civic grievances. Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan, ministers and MLAs and MPs and senior officers, including the Chief Secretary, attended the meeting.