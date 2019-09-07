Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Indian consumers are now appreciating fine food with wine’

I have travelled the world and my favourite restaurant is Lycabettus in the Greece Island of Santorini. I just love their Salmon. It’s just perfect.

Published: 07th September 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

When are you the happiest at work?
Owning and running a restaurant has its own perks, there are good days and then there are trying days, but for me, nothing in this world is more soothing than seeing guests nodding their head in appreciation after taking their first bite. The real delight is when you see a guest dining with us for lunch and we get to greet him again for dinner the same day, now that is what I would term as happiness at work.

What trends are you noticing regarding wine and food pairings?
We, as Indians, and our journey to experience different kinds of cuisines the world has to offer have evolved rapidly. It’s amazing to see that we love eating in plantain leaves sitting cross-legged on the floor, at the same time, we cherish course meals at fine dine restaurants around the world.
An advantage to this exposure is the ability to appreciate what is poured and served at the cover. The Indian consumer has started appreciating fine food. What was once just a glass of grape juice a few years ago, has now become a regular feature in our fine dine experience.  

What was your biggest disappointment as a chef?
That I did not become one soon after my birth.

Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?
I have travelled the world and my favourite restaurant is Lycabettus in the Greece Island of Santorini. I just love their Salmon. It’s just perfect.

Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe real bad?
Serving a hard-core non-vegetarian guest a veg platter is one of those few incidents where I have messed up.

What is the best recent food trend?
Course-by-course meal is a new trend that has become popular in the last few years. Dining out is no longer just about eating out, it’s about creating a unique experience for your guest and making an impression that lasts. Making memories with food is the best experience you can offer as a host.

– Anoop Verma, founder and chef, Aioli BBQ and Grill

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp