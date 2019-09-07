Man promises to marry girlfriend, rapes her instead

H M Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man was nabbed by the Bharatinagar police recently for allegedly raping his colleague.

The victim is Shilpa (name changed), a software engineer, and the accused is her colleague Vigneshwara (21), a resident of Pipeline Road in Srinagar.

Shilpa told the police that she was in a relationship with Vigneshwara, who promised to marry her. He took her to a hotel in Mysuru recently and allegedly raped her. Soon after that, he stopped coming to office and even answering her calls. When Shilpa finally managed to speak to him, he refused to marry her. She then filed a police complaint in August and it took the cops almost a month to trace Vigneshwara.

The two had been working at the same firm for the past two years. He proposed to her in April. Shilpa told TNIE that Vigneshwara said his parents would not let them get married.

Meanwhile, Shilpa learnt that Vigneshwara was a habitual offender. She found out that he had promised to marry at least three other women and had raped them too, police said. Vigneshwara is now behind bars at Parappana Agrahara Central Jail.