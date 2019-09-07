Put on your moon-landing shoes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Hong Kong-headquartered global sportswear brand had launched its stores and collections in Bengaluru in November last year. Now, Xtep unveiled its sports-technology lab through live streaming on Thursday. In honour of the Chandrayaan moon landing, the brand also announced spacesuit inspired moon-landing shoes, that will enter the Indian market in December this year.

The live streaming featured an indoor track equipped with foot-pressure measuring technology, that enables the company to study how the foot expands and contracts while running. Dr Jason Tak-Man Cheung, the chief scientist and senior director of the Xtep Innovation Lab walked through the laboratory facility and said, “This king of indoor running track is one of the first-of-its-kind in the world, and enables us to control the testing conditions and equips us to collect data, in order to help us understand what kind of materials to use in the footwear.”

Dr Cheung also added that the data that we currently have for foot-science is euro-centric, and the company has taken a step towards studying Asian foot measurement and contraction variations. “All our sportswear is designed according to information from the west. Our study has thousands of sample studies from Asia,” he said, adding that Indian samples will be added to the repository of data soon.