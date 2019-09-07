The best of lion city at city’s castle

Sudeshna Dutta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you love huge walls, high ceilings, ancient-looking staircases, big sculptures, and old architecture, Shiro is the ideal place to be. Meaning castle in Japanese, Shiro, UB City, will give you that royal feeling of dining in at a place where kings and queens used to reign. With dim lights and ’90s music playing in the background, it felt like a great setting to host the ongoing ‘Taste of Singapore’ festival.

An amalgamation of cultural influences, Singaporean cuisine is somewhat like a dash of modern-day Chinese, American, and south-eastern impact on food. And the restaurant has rightly curated a few dishes that represent street-food and traditional items from the Lion City.

Starting off with an old-fashioned whiskey for my dining companion and a hot beverage for me, owing to the rainy weather, we took the Tofu in Chilli Sambal and Cashew Chicken, both of which are hot favourite as starters among people. The soft tofu with a spicy flavour awakened our taste buds, while the boneless chicken pieces stir-fried with hoisin, oyster, peanut butter and soy gave a smooth aftertaste that balanced out the spice in the former one.

Next, we tried the Chilli Seafood Puffs, which are crunchy puffs popular on the streets, stuffed with a spicy filling of crab and prawns. We thought it would have tasted better with the Indian-style green chutney as crunchy-on-the-outside-soft-inside food items are always savoured with a chatpata mix, but nonetheless, we enjoyed the soft meat inside.

Moving on to the main course, the chef brought over Hainanese Chicken Rice along with the famous Singapore Chilli Crab. The former, served with cucumbers, is ginger-flavoured rice and poached chicken served with sweet soy, sesame oil and a chilli dip. Chicken broth added to the richness of the dish and the sauces accentuated the flavour from being bland.

The crab, on the other hand, was a meaty one. Its gravy made the dish all the more tastier, and every bite oozed out fresh crab meat from its claws.