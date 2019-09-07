Three die in separate accidents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three people, including a woman, were killed in separate accidents in the city on Thursday.In Whitefield, a 35-year-old woman died and a man sustained injuries after a water tanker hit her bike and knocked down the man. The incident took place on Hagadur-Immadihalli Main Road. The deceased is Prema, a resident of Hagadur. The injured, Mahadevaiah, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The driver has been arrested.

In another accident at Yeshwanthpur, Suhail Pasha (20), of Laggere died and two others were injured after a speeding KSRTC bus rammed his bike. The incident took place near SRS Junction in Yeshwanthpur.

Police said that Pasha and his friends were riding triples and were on their way to work when the accident occurred. The driver has been arrested.

In a third accident, Manohar (66), a resident of KR Road who runs a pharmaceutical store, died after his bike skidded on KR Road on Thursday night. A case has been registered.