You Matter

Published: 07th September 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thinking of a good way to express your emotions without words? Here is your chance to get, set, paint and enter a world with colours. Paint the town red, green or yellow and take a step towards de-stigmatising mental health with Mpower’s initiative – Art Express in Bengaluru for this World Suicide Prevention Day.

A suicidal person may not ask for help, but that doesn’t mean that help isn’t wanted. People who take their lives don’t want to die – they just want to stop hurting.Suicide is a desperate attempt to escape suffering that has become unbearable. Blinded by feelings of self-loathing, hopelessness, and isolation, a suicidal person can’t see any way of finding relief except through death.

Suicide prevention starts with recognising the warning signs and taking them seriously.If you think a friend or family member is considering suicide, you might be afraid to bring up the subject. But talking openly about suicidal thoughts and feelings can save a life.But despite their desire for the pain to stop, most suicidal people are deeply conflicted about ending their own lives.

They wish there was an alternative to suicide, but they just can’t see one.The rise in suicides, anxiety and stress is driving youth to take extreme steps. If India is to truly change its attitude about mental health, it must first bring conversations about mental health out into the open and spread more awareness – what better way to do that, than with the use of art?

Keeping this in mind, Mpower has organised a two-day paint-fest to stamp out the stigma around mental health in the city.

Mpower-The Movement aims to affect change and end all stigma through dialogue around mental health. Join the young volunteers of Mpower & Chal Rang De in bringing mental health out into the open and into the streets, by painting street walls that are visible to the masses.

Witness the walls of Bengaluru being transformed into pieces of art with positive messages being spread about suicide prevention and mental health for this World Suicide Prevention Day.

The event will be held at Sir CV Raman General Hospital, Indiranagar Bengaluru on September 7, 8 from 9 am to 7pm.

