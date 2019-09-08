19-year-old  steals Rs 12 lakh cash, locker of company, held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bandepalya police on Friday arrested an employee of an online grocery company for robbing Rs 12 lakh, along with the locker. The accused is Muzakir Hussain (19), a native of Assam. He joined the company a month ago and was working as the loading and unloading staffer.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place on September 3 and the supervisor, Gururaj, who came to know about the theft contacted Hussain’s family with the help of his colleagues. When they could not trace him they filed a case with Bandepalya police on Thursday.The police, who analysed the CCTV footage, found that he damaged the monitor and power connection before escaping with the locker.Four special teams were formed to nab him and based on a tip-off Hussain was caught in KR Puram railway station, when he had boarded a train to Guwahati.

During the interrogation, Hussain said that he wanted to make easy money and had not given any documents, including his identity card, when he joined the company. He had seen that that cash was kept in the locker and decided to break it open. When he did not succeed, he took away the locker, weighing 22 kg, and buried it at a nearby graveyard. When he was planning on taking away the cash from the locker he got to know that the police were searching for him. Hence he planned to escape from the city empty-handed. Hussain was handed over to judicial custody. The police have recovered the locker.