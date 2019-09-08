Home Cities Bengaluru

19-year-old  steals Rs 12 lakh cash, locker of company, held

Bandepalya police on Friday arrested an employee of an online grocery company for robbing Rs 12 lakh, along with the locker.

Published: 08th September 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bandepalya police on Friday arrested an employee of an online grocery company for robbing Rs 12 lakh, along with the locker. The accused is Muzakir Hussain (19), a native of Assam. He joined the company a month ago and was working as the loading and unloading staffer.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place on September 3 and the supervisor, Gururaj, who came to know about the theft contacted Hussain’s family with the help of his colleagues. When they could not trace him they filed a case with Bandepalya police on Thursday.The police, who analysed the CCTV footage, found that he damaged the monitor and power connection before escaping with the locker.Four special teams were formed to nab him and based on a tip-off Hussain was caught in KR Puram railway station, when he had boarded a train to Guwahati.

During the interrogation, Hussain said that he wanted to make easy money and had not given any documents, including his identity card, when he joined the company. He had seen that that cash was kept in the locker and decided to break it open. When he did not succeed, he took away the locker, weighing 22 kg, and buried it at a nearby graveyard. When he was planning on taking away the cash from the locker he got to know that the police were searching for him. Hence he planned to escape from the city empty-handed. Hussain was handed over to judicial custody. The police have recovered the locker. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp