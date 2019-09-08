Bus knocks down teen, driver absconding

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a case of hit-and-run, a 14-year-old boy was killed on the spot after a speeding BMTC bus knocked him down on Magadi Main Road near Vijayanagar on Friday evening. The police are yet to arrest the driver who fled after the accident. A case of reckless driving has been booked against the driver.

The deceased is Ayush, a student of class 9. He lived with his uncle in Agrahara Dasarahalli.

A senior police officer said that the incident occurred at 8.15pm when Ayush went out to buy sweets from a shop opposite his house. As he was crossing the road, a speeding BMTC bus knocked him down. The bus was heading to Kamakshipalya from Majestic and the driver did not stop despite the locals’ efforts to stop him.

Police are trying to nab the driver. Sharath Veerakkar, Ayush’s uncle, runs a jewellery shop. In his complaint, he said that Ayush had come to the city three years ago to study since his parents are in Maharashtra.