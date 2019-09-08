Court rejects Bengaluru serial blast accused’s request to visit ailing mother

Yathiraju By

BENGALURU: The Special Court in the city declined giving permission to a 2008 Bengaluru serial blast accused to visit his ailing mother in Kerala citing the prevalent law and order situation in the country after withdrawing the special status conferred on Jammu and Kashmir.

Special court Judge Sadashiva S Sultanpuri dismissed the applications filed by Mahamad Sakariya seeking permission to visit his ailing mother K Biyumma in Malappuram district and stay for a period of five days under police escort. Sakariya is accused No 8 in the case and is facing trials for nine cases in relation to the blast.

“There is a shortage of police personnel to escort the accused to Kerala as security personnel were deployed to maintain law and order after Bengaluru City Police Commissioner issued a circular declaring high alert in the city,” the court said.

The court was recording the statement of the accused to expedite the trial in view of the directions given by the Karnataka High Court as well as the Supreme Court to dispose of the serial blast cases. “The trial will be hampered if the accused is permitted to visit his residence,” the court said.

The court noted that the medical certificate enclosed by the accused with his application disclosed that his mother’s condition was normal. “His brother may look after his mother. Therefore, the application is rejected,” it said.