IFS officer ends life in Bengaluru

The deceased identified as Awtar Singh, from Haryana was working in Aranya Bhavan in Malleshwaram and was living in Prestige Monte Carlo Apartment along with his wife and two children.

BENGALURU: A 54-year-old Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, who was recently promoted, committed suicide at his flat in an apartment in Yelahanka New Town on Sunday. The police suspect that health issues could have led to him taking the extreme step. 

The deceased has been identified as Awtar Singh, from Haryana. He was working in Aranya Bhavan in Malleshwaram. He was living in Prestige Monte Carlo Apartment along with his wife and two children.

The police said that the incident took place at 9.30 am and after he returned from his morning walk. He had breakfast and went inside the bedroom. As he did not come back outside, his wife repeatedly knocked on the door. Then she alerted the neighbours who broke open the door and found his hanging body. 

He had spoken with one of his senior officers who lives in the same premises over a phone call. But he did not reveal anything about what was on his mind. He left no suicide note behind. The exact reason is yet to be known. Police took his wife's statement and she revealed about his health issues, the officer added.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available at Sneha’s suicide prevention no. 044-24640050

