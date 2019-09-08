Home Cities Bengaluru

Man hacked to death, rivalry suspected 

A group of men chased a biker and murdered him with lethal weapons in Sunkadakatte near Kamakshipalya on Friday.

Published: 08th September 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of men chased a biker and murdered him with lethal weapons in Sunkadakatte near Kamakshipalya on Friday. Just a fortnight ago, a double murder was reported in JP Nagar where two people, including a history-sheeter, were hacked to death by an armed gang. Tension gripped Sunkadakatte on Friday night when the group attacked Mahesh Kumar (44), who was recently released on bail for a murder case. An old rivalry is said to be the reason, the police said.

The deceased is a resident of Hegganahalli, who was working as a water tanker driver in Rajagopalnagar.
A senior police officer said that the incident took place at 10.30 pm when Kumar was on his way to home after work. A group of four men came in bikes and attacked them with weapons brutally. Kumar was stabbed more than 20 times and died on the spot.

Passersby ran away from the scene and residents locked their houses following the attack. Night beat police were alerted about the incident after a while and the body was shifted to Victoria hospital for the postmortem.

“He tried to escape by running but was hacked after a chase. Preliminary investigations revealed that Kumar, along with his brother Prasanna, were involved in a double murder case reported in Tavarekere police station limits in 2014. The duo were sent to jail and were released after getting bail. Based on a statement by Prasanna, police are further investigating into the case. No clues have been found so far,” the police officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
murder death bengaluru crime
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp