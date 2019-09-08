Man hacked to death, rivalry suspected 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of men chased a biker and murdered him with lethal weapons in Sunkadakatte near Kamakshipalya on Friday. Just a fortnight ago, a double murder was reported in JP Nagar where two people, including a history-sheeter, were hacked to death by an armed gang. Tension gripped Sunkadakatte on Friday night when the group attacked Mahesh Kumar (44), who was recently released on bail for a murder case. An old rivalry is said to be the reason, the police said.

The deceased is a resident of Hegganahalli, who was working as a water tanker driver in Rajagopalnagar.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place at 10.30 pm when Kumar was on his way to home after work. A group of four men came in bikes and attacked them with weapons brutally. Kumar was stabbed more than 20 times and died on the spot.

Passersby ran away from the scene and residents locked their houses following the attack. Night beat police were alerted about the incident after a while and the body was shifted to Victoria hospital for the postmortem.

“He tried to escape by running but was hacked after a chase. Preliminary investigations revealed that Kumar, along with his brother Prasanna, were involved in a double murder case reported in Tavarekere police station limits in 2014. The duo were sent to jail and were released after getting bail. Based on a statement by Prasanna, police are further investigating into the case. No clues have been found so far,” the police officer said.